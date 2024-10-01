How The Wu-Tang Clan Nike Dunks Became a Treasure for Hip-Hop Sneakerheads

After teasing the sneaker back in June, Nike did a shock drop of its highly coveted Wu-Tang Clan Nike Dunks on September 28 on its SNKRS app.

Of course, the Nike dunk high “Wu-Tang” quickly sold out, although Footwear News reported that retail stores will be releasing the shoe this fall. (However, it’s unknown if the shoe will have a second SNKRS release).

Still, the shock drop immediately selling out speaks to the sneaker’s popularity among Wu-Tang and hip-hop fans, with the shoe being among other sought-after Nike-related hip-hop sneakers like the De La Soul, Madlib and MF DOOM Nike SB Dunks .

The Wu-Tang Nikes, which were inspired by the black/yellow Nike dunk high made for the University of Iowa, made their debut when they were created as an exclusive for family and friends of the legendary hip-hop group back in 1999. With the shoe becoming as popular as it did, it shouldn’t be too surprising that it also has some fascinating lore attached to it. For instance, there have been claims that only 36 pairs of the sneakers were made — a clear nod to Wu-Tang’s debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) — but Drew Greer, a former Nike employee who worked on the shoe, clarified that 100 pairs were actually made.