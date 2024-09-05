If you haven’t watched Lee Daniels ’ latest film, The Deliverance,yet, chances are you’ve at least seen some reactions to it on social media — especially in regard to Glenn Close’s performance.

Yes, Cruella de Vil herself is one of the leading actors in Daniels’ Netflix supernatural horror film inspired by a real-life alleged haunting and demonic possession in 2011 .

In Deliverance, Close is Alberta Jackson, the mother of Andra Day’s Ebony Jackson, and the grandmother to Caleb McLaughlin’s Nathaniel Jackson, Demi Singleton’s Shante Jackson, and Anthony B. Jenkins’ Andre Jackson. Alberta is a religious woman who has cancer and, as the film progresses, finds herself in the middle of demonic occurrences, culminating in one of the most shocking line deliveries from Close in the film.

There is a spoiler ahead — you’ve been warned! Ultimately, Alberta ends up possessed, and during an exorcism, she proceeds to utter the following bizarre line to Ebony after sniffing the air: “I can smell your nappy pu**y.” Yes, Alberta, a white mother, says this to Ebony, her Black daughter. It’s a wild and polarizing line that has been one of the most shared moments on social media. “Lee Daniel’s you will pay for your crimes for having Glenn Close say this,” one person on X (formerly Twitter) said, to which Daniels replied, “Had to do it.”

Shortly after the movie’s release, Daniels offered a brief thank you to Close for portraying Alberta, writing on X: “Every Black person knows an Alberta. She’s part of the fabric of our community, but we’ve never seen her on screen before. Thank you Glenn for bringing her magnificently to life.”

If he hadn’t tried to offer up an explanation like this for the role, Daniels probably would’ve been fine. But a number of people have since responded to the post unfavorably.

Despite the controversy Daniels has received for his remarks and TheDeliverance as a whole, there’s no denying it has incited discussion on social media (with even Cardi B chiming in).