The Alchemist, MIKE & Wiki Allude to Mayor Eric Adams on New Single “Mayor’s A Cop”

Over production from The Alchemist, MIKE and Wiki take their lyricism across New York City in the music video for new single “Mayor’s A Cop.” Directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa, the song appears on the trio’s joint album Faith Is A Rock, which releases Friday (September 22). MIKE and Wiki go back, with the former opening up for Wiki during the Brooklyn stop of the 5 Borough Tour in 2017.

MIKE, Wiki & The Alchemist - "Mayors A Cop" Official Video

The “Mayor’s A Cop” title seemingly references Mayor Eric Adams, while Faith Is A Rock follows 2022 EP One More, which Alchemist, MIKE and Wiki dropped in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

Mike, Wiki & The Alchemist - "One More" Official video.

In August, Alchemist dropped collaborative album Voir Dire with Earl Sweatshirt. Beginning in November, the two will be joined by MIKE and Black Noi$e on the Voir Dire Tour. The multi-city trek begins November 6 in Seattle, hitting Dallas, Atlanta, D.C., New York, Boston and more before ending November 27 in Detroit.

Voir Dire, which originally released Web3 last month, comes to streaming in October, including Vince Staples-assisted single “The Caliphate.” Wiki’s last studio album was the Navy Blue-produced Half God, and he was joined by Subjxct 5 for mixtape Cold Cuts last October. Last December, MIKE dropped the mixtape Beware of the Monkey and in July, he held the third Young World Festival in Brooklyn.

Earl Sweatshirt + The Alchemist - The Caliphate (feat. Vince Staples) [Official Music Video]

