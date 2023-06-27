The Alchemist has recruited elite rhymers for surprise album Flying High, which releases Friday, June 30. On Monday (June 26), the Beverly Hills native announced the LP on Instagram with its cover art, tagging Earl Sweatshirt, Boldy James, Larry June, MIKE and Billy Woods amongst others as featured artists. The cover art is designed after a United Airlines poster circa 1950 which shows Southern California.

Also confirming the album on his respective Instagram was Sweatshirt, who released the single “Making the Band (Danity Kane)” earlier this month. Sweatshirt and Alchemist last connected on the rapper’s 2022 album Sick!, following 2021’s This Thing of Ours EP. To promote their separate works, the two joined Action Bronson and Boldy James for the 15-date ÑBA Leather World Tour last year.

The Alchemist, Alan Daniel Maman, has put his career into full throttle over the past five years, working back-to-back on projects with James, June Curren$y, Roc Marciano, Freddie Gibbs, and more. The 45-year-old most recently dropped album No Idols with Domo Genesis, formerly og Odd Future. Currently, the producer is both on the Larry’s Market Run Tour with June and The Six Million Dollar Man Tour alongside James, who’s recovered from a two-person car accident in Detroit earlier this year.

While Marman has seemed to work with nearly every rap artist, in March, he hinted at a possible first-time collaboration with Travis Scott, who’s expected to release his fourth album Utopia before the end of 2023. In the same month, Marman and fellow producer Hit-Boy banded together for the track “Slipping Into Darkness,” where both rap over each other’s production.

See the tracklist for Flying High below: