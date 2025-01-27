Snoop Dogg Says He’s Still “100 Percent Black” After Trump Crypto Ball Performance

One week after facing a wave of backlash for performing at one of President Donald Trump’s inauguration events, the Crypto Ball, Snoop Dogg has issued a response to those calling him a sellout.

Jumping onto Instagram Live, Snoop had a brief, but blunt message for everyone who’s had a negative reaction to the performance, which came years after Snoop previously called out the president.

"It's Sunday man, I got gospel in my heart. For all that hate, I'm going to answer with love. Y'all can't hate enough on me. I love too much," explained the Death Row Records CEO. "Get your life right stop worrying about mine. I'm cool, I'm together. Still a Black man, still 100 percent Black."

Snoop wasn’t the only artist to perform at the Trump event. Among rappers, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy also hit the stage. Their Trump support only continued hip-hop’s tradition of showing love to the polarizing world leader. While Snoop hasn’t gotten into the super specifics of his politics, Snoop did give thanks to Trump after he commuted the prison sentence of Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris in January 2021.

“I love what they did,” Snoop reportedly told The New York Post four years ago. “That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out. They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did.”

Watch Snoop’s response for yourself below.