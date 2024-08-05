Celebrating Sha'Carri Richardson’s Silver Medal Finish at 2024 Olympics

This past Saturday (Aug. 3), Sha'Carri Richardson took home the silver medal after losing to Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred in the 100-meter dash. While Richardson ran a commendable time of 10.87 seconds — swift, but considerably slower than the 10.71 seconds mark she hit earlier this year — Alfred took home the win by running 10.72 seconds.

Richardson lost the race, true enough. But she’s still got a lot to be proud of. Three years ago, just before the start of the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the World Anti-Doping Agency suspended Richardson after they discovered marijuana in her system.