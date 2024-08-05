Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images.
Celebrating Sha'Carri Richardson’s Silver Medal Finish at 2024 Olympics
Three years after being forced to miss the Olympics in Tokyo, Sha'Carri can hold her head up high.
This past Saturday (Aug. 3), Sha'Carri Richardson took home the silver medal after losing to Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred in the 100-meter dash. While Richardson ran a commendable time of 10.87 seconds — swift, but considerably slower than the 10.71 seconds mark she hit earlier this year — Alfred took home the win by running 10.72 seconds.
Richardson lost the race, true enough. But she’s still got a lot to be proud of. Three years ago, just before the start of the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the World Anti-Doping Agency suspended Richardson after they discovered marijuana in her system.
Speaking on the matter, Richardson explained that she began using marijuana after finding out that her biological mother had passed away. While she soon earned support from fans across the country, she was not allowed to participate in the Olympics.
Now, after years of facing criticism and any lingering regrets about missing out on Tokyo, Richardson has her first Olympic medal. She will have another chance to win a gold when the U.S. women’s team competes in the 4x100m relay this Friday. Her next chance to take home a gold for the 100m dash at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
All of that is great. She’s got a lot to look forward to. But let’s take a moment to celebrate what Richardson has already accomplished. Congrats, Sha'Carri!
See footage of Richardson’s race for yourself on the NBC YouTube channel.
