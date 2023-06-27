Rihanna Gets to the Bag In Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Promo Spot

A pregnant Rihanna is the new face of Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton menswear collection. The Anti vocalist proudly flaunts her baby bump in a new promo spot for the luxury fashion brand, its theme Williams called “lovers” in his recent profile in The New York Times.

Both Rih and Williams have been collaborators in the past, as the recent Super Bowl LVII headliner was a vocal coach for Williams’ The Voice team in 2015. The two reunited in 2017 for N.E.R.D. single “Lemon” from the group’s fifth studio album No One Ever Really Dies.

The Fenty Beauty founder attended Williams’ LV Paris Fashion Week debut last Tuesday (June 20) with partner A$AP Rocky, the two both decked out in signature LV threads. The fashion event marked Williams’ official introduction as the company’s men’s creative director, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh.

“I’m the second Black man to ever experience this on the planet, the biggest fashion house in the world. My brother Virgil [Abloh] was the first,” Williams said in an interview before the show. “He made so many strides for the house and did so many things. He brought skate culture into this world – while being an American Black man. It’s unreal the fact that I get to do this as well.”

Also attending the Paris event were JAY-Z, Beyonce, Jaden and Willow Smith, Zendaya, Megan Thee Stallion, LeBron James, Tyler, the Creator, Naomi Campbell, and more. Williams has held the role of LV’s men’s creative director