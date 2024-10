Pursuit of Happiness: Quando Rondo Finds Peace in Islam

Any way you look at it, Quando Rondo has been as troubled as he is talented. Since emerging from Savannah, Georgia in 2017, he’s blended pain melodies with blunt street raps to become a powerful young voice in Peach State hip-hop. But legal issues and explosive rap beefs have often threatened to overshadow his talent behind a microphone.

Ahead of his December prison sentencing for a federal drug charge , Quando has been perfecting ways to take the good with the bad, staying out of the spotlight while jumping into the world of community service and putting the finishing touches on his new album,