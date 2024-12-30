Post Malone Thanks Beyoncé After Christmas Day NFL Halftime Performance

If you’d been paying attention to pop culture the last 20 years, it should have been a foregone conclusion that Beyoncé was going to body her performance at the half-time show for the Christmas Day NFL game between Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans. What you might not have expected was for Post Malone to pop out, too.

At the center of the NRG Stadium, Bey and Posty performed “Levii's Jeans,” a cut from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album . Reflecting on the moment, Post used his X account to thank Bey for the opportunity.

“Thank you @Beyonce so much for havin me out in Houston, and on your beautiful record. also, thank you for sharin your talent and art with the world. I love you 🍻,” he wrote in the post. You can peep that one below.

Post’s Bey shoutout is just the latest entry into a list props the icon has gotten to close out 2024. Despite being shut out of the Country Music Awards nominations, Bey earned several Grammy noms for Cowboy Carter. The LP is nominated for Album of the Year, and “Texas Hold ‘Em” is nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the year.

You can watch Beyoncé and Post Malone’s performance for yourself below.



