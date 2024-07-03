Photo of Tinashe by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET, Missy Elliot by Prince Williams/WireImage, C-Knight by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images.
Okayplayer Presents Your Official Summer Playlist
Check out this playlist of summer music for grilling, chilling and soaking up the sun.
Summer is officially here, and truth be told, with all the drama going on in the world right now, we are ready to let the good times flow. This is the season for outdoor barbecues, summer strolls, park jams, pool days, splash pads and more. It’s also the one season where age is truly just a number — whether you’re a toddler or a little more seasoned, summer fun applies to everyone.
Summer also happens to be the season that pairs perfectly with a great soundtrack. Almost everyone has unforgettable memories anchored to a favorite summer jam. Whether it’s a thumping bass-heavy cut or a melodic, simmering bop, good music and summer just go together seamlessly.
We’ve compiled an Okayplayer playlist of summer jams from a group of diverse artists spanning different genres, eras and locales. We’re absolutely sure you’ll find something here to enhance your summer experience. Enjoy.
