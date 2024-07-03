Okayplayer Presents Your Official Summer Playlist

Summer is officially here, and truth be told, with all the drama going on in the world right now, we are ready to let the good times flow. This is the season for outdoor barbecues, summer strolls, park jams, pool days, splash pads and more. It’s also the one season where age is truly just a number — whether you’re a toddler or a little more seasoned, summer fun applies to everyone.

Summer also happens to be the season that pairs perfectly with a great soundtrack. Almost everyone has unforgettable memories anchored to a favorite summer jam. Whether it’s a thumping bass-heavy cut or a melodic, simmering bop, good music and summer just go together seamlessly.