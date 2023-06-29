Nicki Minaj Pushes Fifth Album Back, Calls It “Well Worth the Wait”

Nicki Minaj has news for the Barbz. On Thursday (June 29), the “Barbie World” rapper tweeted an update on the release of her long-awaited fifth album, also announcing that it would be titled Pink Friday 2 after her 2010 breakout LP. According to Minaj, the album will now drop on November 11.

“Due to some really exciting news that I’ll share with you guys @ a later time, I’ve shifted the album date just a tad bit,” she teased. While it’s unknown what the “exciting news” is, some have speculated that it’s Minaj’s previously-announced six-part documentary, which was originally due to air on Max.

NICKI | Nicki Minaj Documentary | Official Trailer www.youtube.com

Showing love to her diehard fans, Minaj, 40, also revealed that they can expect a tour in early 2024. The Queens native had remained in her bag since 2018’s Queen, both on Amp’s Queen Radio and hopping on a host of features with Ice Spice (“Princess Diana (Remix),” “Barbie World,”), Kim Petras (“Alone”), Sexyy Red (“Pound Town 2”) and more. Last August, Minaj was awarded the coveted Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Minaj will also be leading the 50 Cent-produced animated series Lady Danger, where she’ll voice the titular character.

Minaj’s Pink Friday debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and featured Drake (“Moment 4 Life”), Eminem (“Roman’s Revenge”), will.i.am (“Check It Out”), Rihanna (“Fly”) and more. Now certified 3x platinum, the album has been considered influential across hip-hop and pop, also solidified Minaj’s now-legendary career.

