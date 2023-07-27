New Footage Surfaces of 2Pac Just Moments Before His Death

With the death of Tupac “2Pac” Shakur being reinvestigated, unreleased footage of the late rapper has surfaced. The 45-second clip shows Shakur surrounded by women at the MGM Grand, where he attended the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon match on September 7, 1996. Later that evening, after his involvement in a brawl at the hotel and casino, Shakur was shot multiple times in a vehicle at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in Las Vegas. Shakur, 25, was in the passenger seat while Death Row Records co-founder was the driver.

This month, Las Vegas police issued a search warrant in the rapper’s unsolved murder, as no arrests were made following the rapper’s death on September 13, 1996. Orlando Anderson, who was accused of being involved with Shakur’s death, died in May 1998 at 23 years old. After the warrant was issued, Las Vegas police raided the house of Duane Keith Davis, nicknamed “Keefe D,” the uncle of Anderson. At Davis’ home in Henderson, Nevada, police seized ‘90s pictures that included individuals who might have been entangled with Shakur’s murder, along with copies of Davis’ 2019 book, Compton Street Legend, in which he tackles the rapper’s death.

Tupac-Related Vegas Raid Ends with Intense Face Off, Two People Removed | TMZ youtu.be

Detectives have doubted that the items are in direct connection with Shakur’s murder, as some believe that the unknown gunman is already deceased. Shakur’s impact and legacy continue to be felt, as he, and his mother Afeni Shakur, were the focus of Emmy-nominated docuseries Dear Mama, which premiered on FX in May. Shakur’s diamond and ruby ring, designed by the rapper and actor himself, were also auctioned off for a whopping $1 million at Sotheby’s this month. The ring is engraved on the inside, reading “Pac & Dada 1996,” celebrating his engagement to Kidada Jones, daughter of legendary musician Quincy Jones and sister of actress Rashida Jones. Shakur wore the ring just days prior to his death at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

