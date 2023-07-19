Las Vegas Police Issue Search Warrant Over the Unsolved Murder of 2Pac

The investigation of 2Pac’s unsolved murder is ongoing. On Tuesday (July 18), Las Vegas police confirmed that a search warrant was issued in connection with the 1996 death of 2Pac, legal name Tupac Shakur. The search warrant was executed for a home in the nearby city of Henderson, which police entered on Monday (July 17), however, no further details have been shared with the public.

Shakur was fatally shot on September 7, 1996 while riding with Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight at the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane in Las Vegas. At the intersection, a white Cadillac with four men pulled alongside Knight and Shakur, who sat in the passenger seat, and one person opened fire. Shakur was shot four times, and at least twice in the chest.

The two were leaving the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson fight at MGM Grand that evening when a melee broke out between Shakur and a group of Southside Crips, including the now-deceased Orlando Anderson, who was accused of being involved with Shakur’s death. Shakur died six days later at the University of Nevada Medical Center, and no arrests have been made in the nearly-three decades since his death.

The All Eyez on Me rapper has been given posthumous honors over the years, most recently FX docuseries Dear Mama, which recently earned twoEmmy nominations, including Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series. Alongside Shakur, the five-part special focused on the rapper’s mother, Afeni Shakur, a former Black Panther Party member, activist and author who died in May 2016. Earlier this month, Afeni’s ex-husband and Shakur’s former stepfather, and Black Liberation Activist, Mutulu Shakur, died after a long battle with terminal bone marrow cancer.