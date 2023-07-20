Police Raid, Seize Items From Home Connected to 2Pac's Murder

The almost-three decade long investigation into the 1996 murder of 2Pac continues. On Monday (July 17), members of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department raided a home in Henderson, Nevada, connected to the late rapper’s murder case. According to ABC News , the home belongs to a woman named Paula Clemons, and her husband, Duane Keith Davis (also known as Keefe D), the uncle of 2Pac’s accused shooter Orlando Anderson.

Items that police seized during the raid included pictures from the ‘90s of individuals who might have been involved in 2Pac’s murder, along with copies of Davis’ 2019 book Compton Street Legend, in which he tackles the rapper’s death.

TMZ also shared footage from the search that was conducted Monday night, where a man and woman can be seen being ordered to leave the home.

Tupac-Related Vegas Raid Ends with Intense Face Off, Two People Removed | TMZ youtu.be

Although officials have called the search a success, detectives doubt that items are directly related to the investigation or the drive-by shooting that lead to the rapper’s death. Investigators believe that the unknown gunman is already dead (Anderson maintained his innocence until death in 1998), but they’re hoping that evidence determines who was in the vehicle. This means that someone can be charged as an accomplice.

2Pac, legal name Tupac Shakur, was struck multiple times near the intersection of East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane while riding with Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight. The two had left the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson fight at MGM Grand on September 7, 1996. Shakur died in the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada just six days later. No arrests have been made in the 27 years following 2Pac’s death.