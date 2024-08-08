Albums We’re Excited To Hear in August

From Kehlani to Childish Gambino to Kendrick dropping the most enduring hit of the year back in May — this summer has seen a flurry of activity music-wise and as we wrap up the dog days, August has us going out with an especially strong set of releases. So here are some of the albums we are looking forward to this month.

Big Sean - ‘Better Me Than You’

Sean’s sixth album is dropping through a haze of controversy — as an unofficial version of the project hit the internet in July with rumors of beef with Sean’s former mentor Kanye West. Regardless of the project's troubled inception, the album is already one of the year’s most talked-about; and there are noteworthy features like Future and Nas. How much “officially” made the final cut remains to be seen.

Tinashe - ‘Quantum Baby’

After finally scoring the kind of commercial hit her fans had been wanting for years, Tinashe’s upcoming seventh album has significant expectations and anticipation. “Nasty” qualifies as a song of the summer and second single “Getting No Sleep” was well reviewed, whetting appetites for Quantum Baby — which is a sequel to last year’s BB/Ang3l.

Larry June - ‘Doing It for Me’

It’s been a busy 2024 already for Larry June, so the follow-up to 2022s Spaceships On Blade is arriving for a primed audience. He’s also guested and dropped two collab albums with Alchemist and Cardo Got Wings. The Bay Area rapper has been super busy, but the results have been consistently strong. And it’s worth noting that Doing It For Me has zero features. Given the title and how much collabing he’s done, that only makes sense.

Diamond D - ‘The Diam Piece 3: Initium’

Diamond D’s The Rear View was one of the best albums of 2022, and the superproducer/emcee returns with the newest installment in his Diam Piece producer collab series. This is the first in a trilogy of EPs, and there’s no shortage of star power — from KRS-One to Bonecrusher to Skyzoo.

A$AP Rocky - ‘Don’t Be Dumb’

A lot has happened in A$AP Rocky’s world since he dropped Testing in 2018 — perhaps most notably becoming a father. His domestic bliss with Rihanna notwithstanding, the Harlem rapper teased the project with singles dropping over the past couple of years and performed a Rolling Loud set in 2023. Rocky sounds eager to get back in the saddle; in-between being a fashion mogul and taking shots at Travis Scott.

Muni Long - ‘Revenge’

With new single “Ruined Me” generating buzz since late July, Muni Long’s upcoming album is arriving at the perfect time. The first single, “Made For Me,” dropped in the fall of 2023, giving fans a glimpse of the singer’s growth and giving Muni a platinum hit in the process. And the album’s title may hint at certain themes of betrayal and retribution, but it also speaks to success as the best kind of get-back to your haters.