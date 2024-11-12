Photo by Tom Copi/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.
A Bunch of Never-Heard Music From Miles Davis’ Second Great Quintet Has Been Released
Travel with the late great trumpeter Miles Davis to France in this latest drop from the unreleased Bootleg Series.
Since the first volume of Miles Davis’Bootleg Series was released in 2011, several other volumes featuring different recordings of live performances and studio sessions the legendary trumpeter had throughout his career have also dropped. The latest volume continues that tradition.On Friday, Columbia and Legacy Records released Miles in France - Miles Davis Quintet 1963 & 1964: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 8. This particular entry in the series is set around Davis’ performances with his Second Great Quintet — George Coleman, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter and Tony Williams (and Wayne Shorter later on) — at the Festival Mondial Du Jazz in Antibes/Juan-Les-Pins, France, in July 1963, as well as at the Paris Jazz Festival in October 1964.
Of course, the release is available on streaming, but for big fans of the iconic musician, you can also purchase Vol. 8 in either its 6 CD or 8 LP versions.
Prior to this volume, there was 2022’s The Bootleg Series Vol. 7: That's What Happened 1982–1985, which compiled studio recordings and a live set by Davis.
Davis’ Second Great Quintet is one of the famed artist’s most lauded ensembles.
Back in 2022, equally beloved jazz musician Herbie Hancock, who played piano in the group, talked about his time in the quintet in an interview with The Guardian.
“I felt like the impossible had happened,” Hancock said of joining the ensemble. “Joining Miles and having ‘Watermelon Man’ become a hit at the same time, I felt as if I was on top of the world.”
“I was in love with that band – we were having such an amazing time, and there’s nothing like accompanying Miles Davis,” he added. “What he did was always genius. And Wayne Shorter, too. I couldn’t figure out how I’d ever leave. But moving on opened up a whole new side of my career I hadn’t explored before.”
Vol. 8 can be purchased here.
