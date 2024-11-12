A Bunch of Never-Heard Music From Miles Davis’ Second Great Quintet Has Been Released

Since the first volume of Miles Davis’ Bootleg Series was released in 2011, several other volumes featuring different recordings of live performances and studio sessions the legendary trumpeter had throughout his career have also dropped. The latest volume continues that tradition.

On Friday, Columbia and Legacy Records released Miles in France - Miles Davis Quintet 1963 & 1964: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 8. This particular entry in the series is set around Davis’ performances with his Second Great Quintet — George Coleman, Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter and Tony Williams (and Wayne Shorter later on) — at the Festival Mondial Du Jazz in Antibes/Juan-Les-Pins, France, in July 1963, as well as at the Paris Jazz Festival in October 1964.