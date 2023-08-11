Tory Lanez Maintains His Innocence In New Statement Following 10-Year Sentencing

Tory Lanez isn’t giving in to his critics who say he should show remorse. On Thursday (August 10), the Canadian singer-rapper issued a lengthy statement maintaining his innocence and refusing to apologize. On Tuesday (August 8), was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me,” the 31-year-old began.

“Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will.”

He continued, “This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved… that’s it.”

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do,” Lanez added.

Claiming that he’s “faced adversity” his entire life, Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, added that the prison sentence is “nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do,” he stated, before signing off with gratitude to his fans.

Those who were seemingly in support of Peterson’s statement were Drake, Guapdad 4000, Latto, and other artists, although some unliked the post, possibly out of fear of public backlash.









Prior to Peterson’s statement, it was revealed that his musical peers including Iggy Azalea, Mario and Stefflon Don were amongst the 76 people who wrote letters to the judge in his case. Megan Thee Stallion also wrote a letter to presiding Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford, reiterating that she “hasn’t had a moment of peace since the shooting happened,” and that Peterson has lied “to any and everyone who will listen.”

