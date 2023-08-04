Lil Wayne to Join Skip Bayless For Regular Appearance on the ‘Undisputed’ Podcast

Lil Wayne will join sports columnist Skip Bayless on Fox Sports 1 podcast Undisputed. Since the exit of former co-host Shannon Sharpe, Bayless has teamed up with various guests in the interim, but welcomes the Funeral rapper for the podcast’s relaunch.

"Brother Wayne is as into our relaunch as I am," Bayless said. "He is heart and soul into the relaunch and by the way, bigger picture, Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to doing a segment with me live. He might not always be in the studio, depending on his schedule but he is going to join me every Friday for a segment."

Bayless added, "He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn't yell or scream but he does get emotional and you hang on every word because trust me, he is thought through every single word. I like to say that I see things and say things others don't. Wayne is my match – that's why I love him so much. That is why we text so much about sports."





The 5-time Grammy-winner has even recorded the podcast’s new theme song, which Bayless promises will be “better than the original.” Lil Wayne’s ties to sports run deep, as he’s an avid fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, even wearing a Jersey during an LA stop on his Welcome to Tha Carter Tour. The 40-year-old also opened the 2023 ESPYS, freestyling new lyrics to “A Milli,” where he name-dropped LSU’s Angel Reese, NBA legend Dennis Rodman, Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders, and more.

Lil Wayne opens up the 2023 ESPYS (📍 @CapitalOne) www.youtube.com

Apart from Undisputed, Lil Wayne appears on the new Hip-Hop 50 edition cover of Billboard.