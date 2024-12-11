ESC TO CLOSE

Schoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, and Sza attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 at the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 28, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo by Chris McKay/WireImage.

Kendrick Lamar to Join TDE for Christmas Concert and Toy Drive Tomorrow

Kendrick Lamar left may have left TDE in 2022, but the connection to his old label is still there.

Kendrick Lamar technically left Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) in 2022, but following the release of his GNX album, it’s clear the connection is still strong. The latest evidence is his forthcoming appearance at their annual toy drive.

On Tuesday, the label used its Instagram account to announce its annual toy drive and concert, with Kendrick set to join SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Jay Rock, Ray Vaughn, Zacari and more. They captioned the announcement post with Kendrick’s new single “Squabble Up.” The event is set to take place in Watts tomorrow.

This news arrives about a week after Kendrick and SZA announced their Grand National Tour, a concert trek that will see them perform at stadiums all across North America. The joint tour is yet another sign that Kendrick is still tapped in with TDE.

He originally signed with the label 20 or so years ago, but he left following the release of his 2022 album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, to release music exclusively through his label pgLang and Interscope Records. Despite this, he gave his former labelmates a proper shoutout on his new GNX album track, “heart pt. 6.” Now, he’s set to reunite with them in a way that helps the Watts community.

See the TDE toy drive and concert announcement for yourself below.

