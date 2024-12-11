Kendrick Lamar to Join TDE for Christmas Concert and Toy Drive Tomorrow

Kendrick Lamar technically left Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) in 2022, but following the release of his GNX album, it’s clear the connection is still strong. The latest evidence is his forthcoming appearance at their annual toy drive.

On Tuesday, the label used its Instagram account to announce its annual toy drive and concert, with Kendrick set to join SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Jay Rock, Ray Vaughn, Zacari and more. They captioned the announcement post with Kendrick’s new single “Squabble Up.” The event is set to take place in Watts tomorrow.