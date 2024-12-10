Kenan Thompson on Pete Davidson Revealing ‘SNL’ Starting Salary: “You Gotta Pay Your Dues”

After Pete Davidson recently revealed what his starting salary was for Saturday Night Live, Kenan Thompson has spoken a bit more about how pay rates go when it comes to new cast members of the longtime TV sketch show.

In a video roundup for New York Magazine , in which current and former SNL cast members were asked what their biggest splurge was after getting their first paycheck on the show, Davidson, who was on the SNL cast from 2014 to 2022, said, My biggest indulgence after my first SNL paycheck? Do you guys know what they pay us? It’s like three grand an episode.”