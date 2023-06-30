Juvenile represented New Orleans ‘99 and 2000s style on a new performance on NPR Tiny Desk Concerts on Friday (June 30). To wrap up Black Music Month, Juvie the Great tapped longtime producer Mannie Fresh, Grammy-winning NOLA musicians Jon Batiste and Trombone Shorty and a full band complete with two backing vocalists.

The 48-year-old came to the NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. after seemingly being unaware of the program back in April. Soon, the response attracted requests from fans who asked Juvie to reconsider. He’d oblige due to Twitter votes, and later, Juvie was added to the Essence Festival lineup for a Hip-Hop 50 engagement, which will take place this weekend.

“Everything’s good with Essence,” Juvie told NOLA.com. “I’m part of Essence Festival from now on, every year. It all came from a tweet.”

Juvenile: Tiny Desk Concert www.youtube.com

While occasionally holding a can of Juvie Juice, Juvenile, born Terius Gray, performed throwbacks “400 Degreez,” “Bling Bling,” “Ha,” “Set It Off,” “Slow Motion,” “Rodeo,” “Project B****,” ending with “Back That Azz Up,” which he ran back for an enthusiastic attendee.



This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Gray’s third solo album 400 Degreez, which remains the rapper’s best-selling solo LP. Following Essence Festival, Gray will headline The Donna Fest at Urban South Brewery, where Juvie Juice is brewed. Also slated to perform are Mannie Fresh, Birdman, Rebirth Brass Band and more.

Throughout Black Music Month, NPR hosted concerts from Babyface, Charlie Wilson, Brandee Younger, Amaarae, Tank, Adam Blackstone, Ambré and Gerald Clayton.