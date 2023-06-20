R&B singer-songwriter, producer and instrumentalist Ambré didn’t come to play on the latest installment of NPR Tiny Desk Concerts for Black Music Month. On Tuesday (June 20), the 26-year-old artist appeared on the music series, also representing her musically enriched hometown of New Orleans. Backed by two vocalists and a five-piece band, Ambré, legal name India Amber Perkins, performed selections from her debut EP Pulp and 2022 follow-up 3000°.

Altogether, Perkins treated the intimate audience to six songs, including “3 Peat,” “Wild Life…,” “Plenty,” “Band Practice,” “Ambré’s Interlude” and “I’m Baby.” Midway through the show, the Roc Nation artist gave a nod to Juvenile, who will be closing out the Black Music Month slate at the end of June.

"I had to represent for New Orleans, ya heard me?" Perkins said, turning to reveal the back of her spray-painted t-shirt with a throwback image of Juvie.

Perkins has earned 2023 BET Awards nominations in the category of Best New Artist and last week, she released third EP who's loving you?. Along with 3000°, last year, Perkins was featured on “Wondering/Wandering” with Kehlani and Thundercat on Blue Water Road. Perkins also co-wrote Kehlani’s 2017 song “Honey.”

NPR has hosted an epic lineup of Black artists this month, including Charlie Wilson, Adam Blackstone), Babyface (with vocalists Chanté Moore, Avery Wilson and Tank), Tank (with Luke James, Brooke Valentine and Lonny Bereal). For the Black Music Month finale, Juvenile will be joined by fellow NOLA musicians Mannie Fresh, Trombone Shorty and Jon Batiste.

Watch Ambré’s performance below.