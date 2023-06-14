Tank Brings His ‘R&B Money’ to NPR Tiny Desk Concerts

Singer-songwriter Tank brought his ‘R&B Money’ back to NPR Tiny Desk Concerts on Wednesday, June 14. Last week, the five-time Grammy nominee, legal name Durrell Artaze Babbs, performed backing vocals for Babyface alongside Chanté Moore and Avery Wilson for a special 11-song engagement.

This time, Babbs tapped R&B singers Luke James, Brooke Valentine and Lonny Bereal for support. Babbs and James portrayed Jheryl Busby and Johnny Gill, respectively, in 2017 BET miniseries The New Edition Story.





As the latest act during NPR Music’s Black Music Month takeover, Babbs, James, Valentine and Bereal were also supported by the five-piece MVP band. Babbs, who’s written for the likes of Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx (“Do What It Do”), Letoya Luckett, Marques Houston (“Naked”) and Omarion (“O”), treated the NPR Music audience to a 14-song medley, including the aforementioned tracks.



The 47-year-old artist also put a new spin on his classics “Maybe I Deserve,” "Please Don't Go" and more. "Some of these songs make you wanna make up. Some of these songs make you wanna break up and some of these songs make you want to participate in various sexual activities," Babbs declared towards the show’s beginning.

Babbs’ career began in 1996, when he was initially a backing vocalist for Ginuwine before joining the late Aaliyah, also signing to her uncle’s label, Blackground Records. In 2001, Babbs released his debut album Force of Nature, also appearing on “Come Over” from Aaliyah’s posthumous 2002 compilation album I Care 4 U. Since then, he’s been a member of supergroup TGT with Ginuwine and Tyrese and an occasional actor, while also releasing nine more solo LPs. Babbs’ tenth and final album, R&B Money, was released last August.

Watch the full concert below.