Screengrab, Tank NPR Tiny Desk.
Tank Brings His ‘R&B Money’ to NPR Tiny Desk Concerts
R&B singer-songwriter Tank returned to NPR Tiny Desk Concerts for Black Music Month. This time, he performed as lead vocalist, bringing along Luke James, Brooke Valentine and Lonny Bereal.
Singer-songwriter Tank brought his ‘R&B Money’ back to NPR Tiny Desk Concerts on Wednesday, June 14. Last week, the five-time Grammy nominee, legal name Durrell Artaze Babbs, performed backing vocals for Babyface alongside Chanté Moore and Avery Wilson for a special 11-song engagement.
This time, Babbs tapped R&B singers Luke James, Brooke Valentine and Lonny Bereal for support. Babbs and James portrayed Jheryl Busby and Johnny Gill, respectively, in 2017 BET miniseries The New Edition Story.
\u201cEverybody keeps asking who my background singers are for Tiny Desk. I called my friends that are lead singers who wouldn\u2019t charge me full price!!..\ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23 Wed 6/14 \nR&B MONEY!!..\u201d— BUY OR STREAM \u201cR&B MONEY\u201d NOW! (@BUY OR STREAM \u201cR&B MONEY\u201d NOW!) 1686615679
\u201cThis time i\u2019m singing lead..\ud83d\ude0e Wed 6/14 #tinydesk \nR&B MONEY!!..\u201d— BUY OR STREAM \u201cR&B MONEY\u201d NOW! (@BUY OR STREAM \u201cR&B MONEY\u201d NOW!) 1686525989
As the latest act during NPR Music’s Black Music Month takeover, Babbs, James, Valentine and Bereal were also supported by the five-piece MVP band. Babbs, who’s written for the likes of Chris Brown, Jamie Foxx (“Do What It Do”), Letoya Luckett, Marques Houston (“Naked”) and Omarion (“O”), treated the NPR Music audience to a 14-song medley, including the aforementioned tracks.
The 47-year-old artist also put a new spin on his classics “Maybe I Deserve,” "Please Don't Go" and more. "Some of these songs make you wanna make up. Some of these songs make you wanna break up and some of these songs make you want to participate in various sexual activities," Babbs declared towards the show’s beginning.
Babbs’ career began in 1996, when he was initially a backing vocalist for Ginuwine before joining the late Aaliyah, also signing to her uncle’s label, Blackground Records. In 2001, Babbs released his debut album Force of Nature, also appearing on “Come Over” from Aaliyah’s posthumous 2002 compilation album I Care 4 U. Since then, he’s been a member of supergroup TGT with Ginuwine and Tyrese and an occasional actor, while also releasing nine more solo LPs. Babbs’ tenth and final album, R&B Money, was released last August.
Watch the full concert below.
Tank: Tiny Desk Concert www.youtube.com
From Your Site Articles
- NPR’s Black Music Month Celebration Continues With Babyface ›
- Contest Winners, Tank And The Bangas, Deliver a Stunning 'Tiny Desk Concert' Debut ›
- Tank Unveils He Is Going "Completely Deaf" In One Ear ›
Related Articles Around the Web