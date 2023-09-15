Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images.
The Jokes Flew On Social Media After Jonathan Majors Intervened In Fight Between High Schoolers
In a video obtained by TMZ, Jonathan Majors was spotted breaking a fight at Hollywood High School, which he spotted while at a nearby In-N-Out location.
It was Jonathan Majors to the rescue during a fight between attendees of Los Angeles’ Hollywood High School. In footage obtained by TMZ, the Creed III actor sprung into action after spotting the group of high schoolers from a nearby In-N-Out. The 34-year-old was reportedly grabbing lunch when he saw the incident take place.
In the footage, Majors is seen intervening between two teenage girls, while one onlooker is spotted recording the altercation with a laptop and cellphone. Per TMZ, Majors tries to keep the two girls separate, “urging them to calm down and telling them it isn’t worth it to fight.” A TMZ reporter later approached Majors, who gave the girls a message to “stay cool.”
Despite Majors’ heroic efforts, some social media users weren’t buying the move, alleging that the actor only wants to save face during his ongoing domestic assault trial. The Texas native got the most jokes on X/Twitter, where users laughed about the potential stunt and Majors’ outfit at the time of the fight.
jonathan majors pr team wants me to believe that he was at a burger joint in a zoot suit when he felt a disturbance in the force and saved two innocent citizens? MAN AIGHT— zootisha addams (@zootisha addams) 1694722043
Jonathan Majors after breaking up a fake high school fight while looking like a 1920s paperboy— Lam Van Dam (@Lam Van Dam) 1694717467
They said that fight happened on Jonathan majors newspaper route sksksksk— bria celest (@bria celest) 1694719262
The fact that TMZ is the first to release that Jonathan Majors video and not a the \u201chigh schooler\u201d that recorded it on some account with 300 followers says everything lmao— RNIC (@RNIC) 1694714992
Jonathan Majors stopping those kids from fighting when the cameras starting rolling— Psycho Mantis (@Psycho Mantis) 1694714911
hi \ud83d\udc4b\ud83c\udfff. Former employee of Jonathan Majors\u2019 PR team here. I guess they decided to cut the speech I wrote him for this.— Skyler Higley (@Skyler Higley) 1694725560
Still embroiled in a legal battle against his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, Majors, who’s now dating actress Meagan Good, will play a key role in the upcoming second season of Loki, which premieres October 6. Footage from Majors’ alleged fight with Jabbari also surfaced this week, in which lawyers for the actor claim that the woman appears to be “unharmed” just eight minutes after Majors allegedly hit her. Hours after the incident, Majors took pictures of scratches and torn clothing in the incident’s aftermath.
Majors, who’s expected to return to court via video camera on Friday (September 15), is charged with six counts of assaulting and three counts of harassing Jabbari.
