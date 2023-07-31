Loki Returns to the Multiverse In Season Two Trailer

Marvel’s God of Mischief is beginning to run out of time. Nearly two years after its season one finale, the first trailer for season two of Loki arrived on Monday (July 31), showing the titular character (played by Tom Hiddleston) reconnecting with the Time Variance Authority.

As seen in the trailer – where a new undisclosed character played by Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan makes an appearance – Loki has gotten redemption after time-traveling feats from 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. The upcoming second season hints into the character looking to undo his notoriety as a villain while traveling through the multiverse yet again.





“Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose,” reads the show’s synopsis.



As Thor’s brother breaks free from the Sacred Timeline, past characters Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), Sylvie Laufeydottir (Sophia Di Martino), and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) also return, along with a new variant of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). In case you missed it, the first season showed the supervillain’s other variant, He Who Remains, being killed by Sylvie in order for the multiverse to break free from the Sacred Timeline.

Majors’ scenes were reportedly filmed before the actor was arrested in March on assault and harassment charges, although he’s maintained his innocence in the months since. He’s appeared in court three times and will face a trial starting on August 3. Majors has also been dropped from multiple projects, along with his former PR and management company, but Marvel has not announced anything regarding his future with the multimedia corporation.

The second season of Loki comes to Disney+ on October 6.