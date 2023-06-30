Jonathan Majors’ domestic assault and harassment case goes to trial on August 3, but the actor is surely feeling more pressure as a new Rolling Stone report about him was published on Thursday night (June 29). Written by journalists Cheyenne Roundtree and Althea Legaspi, the extensive article is accused of toxic, confrontational and abusive behavior amongst former friends, on-set colleagues and students at the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University, which he attended from 2013 to 2016.

More than 40 people were interviewed for the report, but Rolling Stone did not speak directly to any of Majors’ former girlfriends. One former colleague said they couldn’t speak to the publication due to signing a nondisclosure agreement that prevents them from discussing Majors in any capacity.

Nine people alleged that Majors choked a former girlfriend who “struggled” to leave the relationship, and that the Creed III star “exploited his power in the relationship to prevent her from leaving him.”

Others discussed alleged physical altercations that the 33-year-old was involved in at Yale that followed him onto television and film productions. Conducted over a period of three months, the RS report covered “a pattern of alleged physical, mental, and emotional abuse that dates back a decade to Majors’ time at Yale’s David Geffen School of Drama.”

Two anonymous sources described Majors’ presence as “aggressive” while he filmed the upcoming drama Magazine Dreams, expected to have a theatrical release in December. Although production leads were made aware of Majors’ alleged behavior, it was disputed that anyone was physically intimidated.

“Everyone who has worked with Mr. Majors knows that he employs an immersive Method acting style, and while that can be misconstrued as rudeness at times, those who know Mr. Majors and work in the industry have attested to his dedication to his craft as well as his kindness,” Majors’ lawyer, Dustin Pusch, said in a statement to RS.

The exposé comes three months after Majors was arrested in Manhattan after a woman claimed that she was assaulted by the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star. The 30-year-old alleged victim was transported to a nearby hospital on March 25 after being found by the NYPD in distress and physically injured.

The woman was granted a temporary order of protection against Majors, who has since began dating actress Meagan Good. Majors’ team claims that the actor is the victim and was instead assaulted by the woman. "Mr. Majors has been asking for justice as the victim here, and he deserves to have his assailant arrested and brought to court to face the charges against her," said Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry.