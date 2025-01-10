Jay-Z Has Filed A Motion To Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit

After a woman who claimed Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted her when she was 13, Jay-Z’s lawyer has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Variety reports.

Jay-Z got permission earlier this week from United States District Judge Analisa Torres to file the motion. His attorney Alex Spiro has cited the accuser’s televised interview with NBC News in December, in which she acknowledged “mistakes” when retelling her story, as evidence of “major inconsistencies” in her account. Spiro claims that there are numerous “outright impossibilities” in the accuser’s allegations. Her attorney, Tony Buzbee, is already facing a defamation suit from Jay and his legal team.

Judge Torres ruled that Carter’s accuser can remain anonymous. She also condemned his lawyer’s “relentless filing of combative motions containing inflammatory language and ad hominem attacks [on accuser’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee].” Spiro argued that the Jane Doe’s lawyer Tony Buzbee is accusing Carter of “a horrific crime without adequately vetting the allegation.”

Now, the rapper’s team is requesting a monetary sanction or fee award against Buzbee and his law firm; they accuse Buzbee of “alleging facts without a sufficient investigation or by failing to withdraw those allegations once it is clear that they are false or exceedingly unlikely to be true.”

Buzbee has fired back.

In a statement shared with Variety , Buzbee stated the following:

“Mr. Spiro and his firm are paid by the hour. So, they file a lot of junk with the Court. With each frantic filing, his team reeks of desperation. He and his team think the laws and rules don’t apply to them. They are flat wrong. They also think they can bully or intimidate counsel for victims by filing meritless and frivolous pleadings full of lies and half-truths. They are dead wrong. We won’t be bullied or intimidated, ever.”