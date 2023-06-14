Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage.
Ice Spice Responds to Claims That She’s Benefitted From Colorism
Ice Spice performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2023 in New York City.
Ice Spice isn’t letting the claims of colorism bother her. In a new Teen Vogue profile, the 23-year-old, who is a light-skinned woman of Dominican and Nigerian descent, denied that she’s benefitted from colorism despite her meteoric rise in hip-hop.
“I have seen those opinions,” she told the publication. “I feel like that’s not something personal to me. I feel like that’s been the conversation for generations and forever, since the beginning of time.”
\u201c@icespicee_ @kaitmcnab The efforts to sink @icespicee_\u2019s morale are rarely successful. She\u2019s from, arguably, the most gully borough of NYC, and her spirit is tough. \u201cIf I do read the comments and see something negative, I'll leave. I'm not torturing myself.\u201d https://t.co/M594XITFdl\u201d— Teen Vogue (@Teen Vogue) 1686657765
\u201c@icespicee_ @kaitmcnab Deconstructing the mythology of @icespicee_ means understanding who is underneath the persona. When the cameras are down, she becomes herself again, and is actually pretty shy. \u201cI\u2019ve been that way my whole life. Shy, and then not shy.\u201d \u27a1\ufe0f https://t.co/xXYBYNZ4oU\u201d— Teen Vogue (@Teen Vogue) 1686657765
\u201c.@icespicee_ considers even her biggest haters as her fans, and uses this lens to help her avoid typing paragraphs back to faceless trolls. \u201cA lot of the time I know what they're going to say, because the public is mad predictable.\u201d \u27a1\ufe0f https://t.co/we5tOTZ9G4\u201d— Teen Vogue (@Teen Vogue) 1686657765
Earlier this month, Ice Spice, legal name Isis Gaston, brought out fellow rhymer Flo Milli, after some social media users have compared the two, noting their differences in skin tone.
“I try not to feed into negativity because I also see that when people are trying to make that point, it’s not out of a good place,” Gaston explained about the comparisons. “[They end up putting] somebody else down.”
\u201cthxxx 4 poppin out pretty \ud83d\udc8b\ud83d\udc8b\u201d— Ice Spice \u2606 (@Ice Spice \u2606) 1685933736
Continuing to block out the haters, the Bronx native has racked up three Billboard Hot 100 hits alone; "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" with PinkPantheress, the “Princess Diana” remix with Nicki Minaj and the “Karma” remix with Taylor Swift. In May, Gaston also appeared for Swift’s three-night Eras Tour engagement at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Next, Gaston will reconnect with Minaj on “Barbie World,” also featuring Europop band Aqua, which will appear on the Barbie soundtrack.
\u201chttps://t.co/vpHOF9gSqd \nIt\u2019s #Barbie B!ch If you still in doubt \ud83d\ude09\ud83c\udf80 @icespicee_ \nJUNE 23rd PRE-SAVE #BarbieWorld NOW\u203c\ufe0f\u203c\ufe0f\u203c\ufe0f\ud83d\ude18\ud83d\ude18\ud83d\ude18\ud83c\udf80\u201d— Nicki Minaj (@Nicki Minaj) 1686449525
Furthermore in the Teen Vogue article, Gaston confirmed that a deluxe edition of her EP Like..? would be released later this year.
