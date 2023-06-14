Ice Spice Responds to Claims That She’s Benefitted From Colorism

Ice Spice isn’t letting the claims of colorism bother her. In a new Teen Vogue profile, the 23-year-old, who is a light-skinned woman of Dominican and Nigerian descent, denied that she’s benefitted from colorism despite her meteoric rise in hip-hop.

“I have seen those opinions,” she told the publication. “I feel like that’s not something personal to me. I feel like that’s been the conversation for generations and forever, since the beginning of time.”





Earlier this month, Ice Spice, legal name Isis Gaston, brought out fellow rhymer Flo Milli, after some social media users have compared the two, noting their differences in skin tone.



“I try not to feed into negativity because I also see that when people are trying to make that point, it’s not out of a good place,” Gaston explained about the comparisons. “[They end up putting] somebody else down.”

Continuing to block out the haters, the Bronx native has racked up three Billboard Hot 100 hits alone; "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" with PinkPantheress, the “Princess Diana” remix with Nicki Minaj and the “Karma” remix with Taylor Swift. In May, Gaston also appeared for Swift’s three-night Eras Tour engagement at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Next, Gaston will reconnect with Minaj on “Barbie World,” also featuring Europop band Aqua, which will appear on the Barbie soundtrack.







Furthermore in the Teen Vogue article, Gaston confirmed that a deluxe edition of her EP Like..? would be released later this year.

