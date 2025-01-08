ESC TO CLOSE

Ice Cube attends the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show at Pan Pacific Park on June 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

Ice Cube Says Tyler, The Creator Reminds Him of the Pharcyde

The West Coast rapper sent some well-deserved praise Tyler’s way.

There’s a particular hip-hop group that Tyler, the CreatorremindsIce Cube of — specifically when it comes to creativity and nonconformity.

In an interview with HipHopDX, Cube was asked his thoughts on the fellow West Coast rapper, and used the moment to send some well-deserved praise Tyler’s way.

“That’s L.A. That’s the L.A. people don’t know about — ultra-creative individuals who won’t conform to the culture of gangbanging. They’re going to be themselves,” he said.

“He reminds me of, like, The Pharcyde… You’re going to always have those groups who are going to stay down with their own style and their own flavor, and going to win with it,” he added. “Because they’re not conforming, they’re not being what you want them to be; they’re being who they are. And you gotta salute that.”

In 2023, Tyler had actually mentioned that he was getting into The Pharcyde during a brief red carpet chat at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

“I just started diving into The Pharcyde,” he said. “Their music sounds like California, like the idea of that.”

In his HipHopDX interview, Cube also praised fellow West Coast artist Kendrick Lamar and said he “gives original artists hope.”

“To see him win, to see him have such a big year and see him jump into the battles, that’s another way you can solidify yourself,” he added.

