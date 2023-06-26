Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images.
Ginuwine Talks Strained Relationship With Aaliyah & Being Forgiven By the Singer Posthumously
While on Drink Champs, Ginuwine spoke candidly about a misunderstanding with Aaliyah that led to a fallout.
Ginuwine is finding closure over twenty years after the tragic death of Aaliyah. The “Same Ol’ G” was a new guest on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN podcast Drink Champs, where he discussed falling at the most recent Lovers & Friends music festival, and working with Missy Elliott, Timbaland and Aaliyah as part of the “Supafriends.”
“We were all a family — Missy, Timbaland, [Aaliyah], myself, Magoo, Playa, Tweet — all of us,” Ginuwine shared before detailing his fallout with Aaliyah.
He continued, “Her and I weren’t seeing eye-to-eye. I think it had to do a lot more with her loyalty to her uncle, Barry Hankerson — he was the record head and the company was my manager. I just decided to leave because whatever reason. Of course, her loyalty was to her family. So, that’s where that stemmed from. We ain’t have no beef or nothing like that — I ain’t beefing with no girl.”
Ginuwine On His Legendary Music Catalog, Going Viral, Working w/ Aaliyah & More | Drink Champs youtu.be
While the “Pony” artist “never got the chance” to reconcile with Aaliyah, he speculates that the One In A Million vocalist was being told “whatever narrative it was with me.” Ultimately, his ‘forgiveness’ from Aaliyah – who died along with eight others in August 2001 during a plane crash in the Bahamas – came through Elliott in a dream.
“Missy came and she told me one time she had a dream and Aaliyah said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ She forgave me. And, I cried,” said Ginuwine.
In addition to his thoughts on Aaliyah, Ginuwine hinted at a possible reunion with TGT, his supergroup with fellow R&B singers Tank and Tyrese.
From Your Site Articles
- Was Ginuwine Being Transphobic In Refusing To Kiss A Transwoman On TV? ›
- Ginuwine Passes Out Attempting Underwater Magic Trick That Goes Wrong ›
- Tank Brings His ‘R&B Money’ to NPR Tiny Desk Concerts ›
Related Articles Around the Web