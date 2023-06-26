ESC TO CLOSE
Ginuwine performs on stage at Arena Theatre on December 10, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Ginuwine performs on stage at Arena Theatre on December 10, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images.

Ginuwine Talks Strained Relationship With Aaliyah & Being Forgiven By the Singer Posthumously

While on Drink Champs, Ginuwine spoke candidly about a misunderstanding with Aaliyah that led to a fallout.

Ginuwine is finding closure over twenty years after the tragic death of Aaliyah. The “Same Ol’ G” was a new guest on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN podcast Drink Champs, where he discussed falling at the most recent Lovers & Friends music festival, and working with Missy Elliott, Timbaland and Aaliyah as part of the “Supafriends.”

“We were all a family — Missy, Timbaland, [Aaliyah], myself, Magoo, Playa, Tweet — all of us,” Ginuwine shared before detailing his fallout with Aaliyah.

He continued, “Her and I weren’t seeing eye-to-eye. I think it had to do a lot more with her loyalty to her uncle, Barry Hankerson — he was the record head and the company was my manager. I just decided to leave because whatever reason. Of course, her loyalty was to her family. So, that’s where that stemmed from. We ain’t have no beef or nothing like that — I ain’t beefing with no girl.”

Ginuwine On His Legendary Music Catalog, Going Viral, Working w/ Aaliyah & More | Drink Champs youtu.be

While the “Pony” artist “never got the chance” to reconcile with Aaliyah, he speculates that the One In A Million vocalist was being told “whatever narrative it was with me.” Ultimately, his ‘forgiveness’ from Aaliyah – who died along with eight others in August 2001 during a plane crash in the Bahamas – came through Elliott in a dream.

“Missy came and she told me one time she had a dream and Aaliyah said, ‘Don’t worry about it.’ She forgave me. And, I cried,” said Ginuwine.

In addition to his thoughts on Aaliyah, Ginuwine hinted at a possible reunion with TGT, his supergroup with fellow R&B singers Tank and Tyrese.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web