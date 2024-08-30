Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images.
This Beloved Wu-Tang Clan Rapper Now Has His Own Keurig Coffee Pods
Ghostface Killah now has his own coffee flavor. They’re called Supreme Dark Roast and Shaolin Cannoli.
Ghostface Killah and his Killah Coffee brand have partnered with Keurig to transform two of his coffee blends into K-Cup pods: Supreme Dark and Shaolin Cannoli. The K-Cups are available to purchase on the Keurig website.
“Killah Koffee is more than just a product; it’s an extension of my life experiences,” Ghostface said in a press release. “In my travels around the world, I have celebrated the music and shared a passion for a good cup of coffee with fans, and through this new partnership with Keurig, we are creating an opportunity to make more memories with an even greater audience.”
If you don’t have a Keurig rest assured — you can still try out Killah Coffee in everyday ground form.
There are six different blends to choose from on its website: Marvelous Medium Roast, Marble Cake, Vanilla Milkshake, Supreme Dark Roast, Shaolin Cannoli and Chocolate Chip Mint.
For those that live in Staten Island, you can also check out Killah Koffee’s brick-and-mortar location. Currently, it’s only open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.
Ghost isn’t the only rapper who has a coffee brand. Jadakiss has his own line of coffee with Kiss Café, following in line with his father, Bob Phillips, who’s the president and CEO of Caturra Corp., an importing and trading firm that specializes in international green coffees (unroasted coffee beans).
