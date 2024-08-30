This Beloved Wu-Tang Clan Rapper Now Has His Own Keurig Coffee Pods

Ghostface Killah and his Killah Coffee brand have partnered with Keurig to transform two of his coffee blends into K-Cup pods: Supreme Dark and Shaolin Cannoli. The K-Cups are available to purchase on the Keurig website .

“Killah Koffee is more than just a product; it’s an extension of my life experiences,” Ghostface said in a press release. “In my travels around the world, I have celebrated the music and shared a passion for a good cup of coffee with fans, and through this new partnership with Keurig, we are creating an opportunity to make more memories with an even greater audience.”