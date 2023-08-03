Former Lizzo Dancers Call the Artist’s Response to Lawsuit ‘Dismissive’

Lizzo’s former dancers aren’t sold on her response to their new lawsuit. After the four-time Grammy-winner issued a statement denying their allegations of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and more, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez gave a response to Page Six, via their attorney Ron Zambrano.

Slamming Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, for her “dismissive comments,” the three women said that the 35-year-old has shown an “utter lack of empathy.” Adding that Lizzo’s words are “quite telling about her character” the women allege that they “only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences.”

“While Lizzo notes it was never her intention ‘to make anyone feel uncomfortable,’ that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law,” the women concluded.

On Thursday morning (August 3), Jefferson posted a statement via the iPhone Notes app, saying that the three women “have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

She added, "As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team."

The women, who have made their rounds on CNN This Morning, NewsNation and TMZ Live, are also suing Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, captain of Lizzo’s dance team, the latter who the dancers claim imposed Christian beliefs on them.