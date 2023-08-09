More Former Lizzo Associates Come Forward With Allegations

The recent lawsuit against Lizzo is growing. On Wednesday (August 9), Ron Zambrano, an attorney who currently represents three of the artist’s former dancers, announced that his firm, West Coast Trial Lawyers, is looking into wrongful treatment allegations from six more people.

“We have received at least six inquiries from other people with similar stories since we filed the complaint,” Zambrano said. “Noelle, Crystal and Arianna have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same. Some of the claims we are reviewing involve allegations of a sexually charged environment and failure to pay employees and may be actionable, but it is too soon to say.”

Although the plaintiffs have not been named, they’re reportedly former employees on Lizzo’s recent The Special Tour or Prime Video show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

Earlier this month, Lizzo’s former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a lawsuit against the four-time Grammy-winner for allegedly inciting a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, weight discrimination, religious harrassment and more. Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, and tour company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, were also named in the suit.

An eye-opening revelation from the lawsuit was a claim that the dancers felt “obligated” to attend an adult entertainment show in Amsterdam’s Red Light District. The trio says Lizzo invited her employees to touch nude dancers, and to “catch dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas” and eat “bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.”

Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, has since denied the allegations, calling them “false” and “unbelievable,” also saying the claims are from “former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

Davis, Williams and Rodriguez slammed Jefferson’s statement, calling it “dismissive” and “quite telling about her character.” Philadelphia’s Made In America Festival, which Jefferson was set to co-headline with SZA, has also been canceled, although the lawsuit wasn’t named as a reason behind the cancellation.

