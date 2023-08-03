Lizzo Denies Harassment Allegations In New Statement

Lizzo has attempted to put the rumors to rest in a new statement. On Thursday morning (August 3), the 4-time Grammy-winner posted a note to social media, denying allegations made towards her in a new lawsuit from three of her former dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

"These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," began the YITTY co-creator. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

The 35-year-old added that she doesn’t typically address "false allegations," but said "these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed."

Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, claimed that the allegations "are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."



She added, "As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team."

Jefferson also shared an openness with her sexuality, but also said that she takes the respect of women seriously. "I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight,” she continued.

Jefferson also said she refuses to let the allegations overshadow the "good work I've done in the world."

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," she stated.

The three dancers, who say that Jefferson led a “hostile, abusive work environment,” have appeared on TMZ Live and NewsNation this week. The trio have also gotten support from filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who was previously attached to direct the Love, Lizzo documentary in 2019. Allison left the project after two weeks of working with the artist, calling Jefferson a "narcissistic bully" who "has built her brand off lies."

Also named in the lawsuit are production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), and Shirlene Quigley, captain of Lizzo’s dance team, the latter who the dancers claim imposed Christian beliefs on them.







