Check Out the Tracklist to Earl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist LP ‘Voir Dire’

We’re closer to getting a new album from Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist. The duo revealed the tracklist to their forthcoming LP, Voir Dire, with one mystery feature. The album follows Alchemist’s EP, Flying High, which was released in June, and features Sweatshirt, billy woods, MIKE, Larry June, Boldy James, and more. On Flying High are singles “RIP Tracy” and “Midnight Oil,” with both tracks also having instrumental versions on the eight-song project.

Voir Dire will mark Sweatshirt and Alchemist’s first full-length album. Alchemist’s previous collaborative projects include works with June (The Great Escape), Curren$y (Continuance), Roc Marciano (The Elephant Man's Bones) and Freddie Gibbs (Alfredo).



Voir Dire will be Sweatshirt’s latest album since 2022’s Sick!, his fourth studio album. In June, the 29-year-old dropped the single “Making the Band (Danity Kane),” produced by Evilgiane. Over the weekend, Sweatshirt was spotted performing “Whoa” with fellow Odd Future alum and founder Tyler, the Creator, during his Doris10th anniversary performance in Los Angeles. Also in attendance were former OF members Taco, Syd, L-Boy, Domo Genesis, Jasper Dolphin, Mike G, along with Vince Staples and Casey Veggies.

While an official OFWGKTA reunion might not be in the cards anytime soon, Sweatshirt is on the lineup for the ninth Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, scheduled for November 11-12 at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. Co-headlining the event are The Hillbillies (composed of Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem), SZA and Tyler, the Creator, while Syd, Toro y Moi, Willow, Clipse, PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, and more are also set to perform.

