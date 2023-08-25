Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist have gone digital for their new EP, Voir Dire. Released on Friday (August 25), the album was shared exclusively to digital marketplace Gaia as an NFT. While the 11-track album is free to stream, its exclusive merch and behind-the-scenes content come at an additional cost.

Part of the “all access experiences” are the Voir Dire album release party at London’s Jazz Cafe, where fans can join Earl and Alchemist for “an exclusive evening dedicated to the long-awaited release of VOIR DIRE.” Also listed is a FaceTime call with both artists, along with merch including a signed poster, exclusive t-shirt and a chance to appear in an Earl and Alchemist music video.

The duo last released single “Sentry,” featuring the album’s only guest appearance, MIKE. Earl just completed his four-night Doris 10th anniversary concert series, including a stop in Brooklyn on Wednesday (August 23), where Earl brought out a fake Frank Ocean. Over the weekend, the 29-year-old had a performance-slash-reunion in Los Angeles, where guests included Odd Future members and affiliates Syd, Domo Genesis, Vince Staples, Mike G, Casey Veggies, and Tyler, the Creator joined the night’s headliner for their 2013 collaboration, “Whoa.”

Earl Sweatshirt + The Alchemist - Sentry (feat. MIKE) [Official Music Video] youtu.be

















Earl will rejoin Tyler this November as a performer during Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. Co-headlining the festival are The Hillbillies (composed of Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem), SZA and Tyler, while additional performers Paris Texas, Teezo Touchdown, redveil, Ravyn Lenae, Clipse, PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Baby Rose, Liv.e, and more.

