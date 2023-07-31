Drake Seems to Be the Owner of 2Pac’s Auctioned Crown Ring

Drake scored big with a rare jewelry piece from the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur. After professing his love for the late All Eyez On Me rapper last year, Drizzy confirmed that he bought Shakur’s 1996 crown ring for a whopping $1 million, with the piece auctioned by Sotheby’s.

Designed by Shakur himself, the ruby and diamond-encrusted ring is engraved with the message “Pac & Dada 1996,” in honor of Shakur’s engagement to Kidada Jones, daughter of music extraordinaire Quincy Jones.



“If there was anybody that I wish I could be a little more like, it’d probably be ‘Pac,” Drizzy told The BoomBox in 2011. “I think more than anything, aside from his music, which was absolutely incredible, I think he just drove people with who he was, the way he carried himself. He was somebody who was a free spirit and he did not care, he just did what he felt. I wish I could have a little more ‘Pac to my persona. I’m working on it.”

Although the 6 God appears on two songs from Utopia, the 5-time Grammy-winner made an Instagram story telling fans to run up his “Meltdown” collaboration with Scott.

Drizzy has long been a jewelry enthusiast, copping auctioned pieces from Pharrell Williams’ Joopiter archive, which he flaunted – albeit, dissed – on “Meltdown.” Drake also wore Williams’ chains – including the multi-hyphenate creative’s N.E.R.D. link – in the “Jumbotron Shit Poppin” music video from the 21 Savage-assisted Her Loss.

Drake - Jumbotron Shit Poppin youtu.be

“I melt down the chains that I bought from yo boss/ Give a f*** about all of that heritage s***/ Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis/ They not even wearing that s***,” Drake raps on the song, also taking shots at longtime rival Pusha T.