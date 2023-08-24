Donald Trump Hires Georgia Attorney Who Repped Rick Ross & Gunna

Donald Trump has swapped one hip-hop lawyer for another. On Thursday (August 24), the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the twice-impeached former president fired lawyer Drew Findling, nicknamed the “Billion Dollar Lawyer” for representing Offset and Gucci Mane, for defense attorney Steve Sadow, who helped Gunna in his jail release. Sadow has also represented several high-profile clients in hip-hop and R&B, like Usher, Rick Ross and T.I.

“I have been retained to represent President Trump in the Fulton County, Georgia case,” Sadow said in a statement to ABC News. “The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him.”

Earlier this month, Trump was indicted by a Fulton grand jury on 13 felony counts of violating the RICO Act, in relation to his attempted overthrow of 2020 election results. Another hip-hop related figure connected to Trump was named in his indictment; Trevian C. Kutti, who is a former publicist for Kanye West.

Trump and 18 co-defendants will be booked into Fulton County Jail, while the 77-year-old also has a bond set of $200,000. Despite the high-profile status of Trump and his alleged business associates, all will be fingerprinted and have a mugshot.

Sadow represented Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, who made an Alford plea on one count of violating Georgia’s RICO act as part of an indictment against him, Young Thug and other members of Atlanta collective YSL. While maintaining his innocence, Kitchens accepted punishment for the guilty verdict, including 500 hours of community service. However, the A Gift & a Curse rapper received a four-year suspended sentence.