​A Former Publicist For Kanye West and R. Kelly is Named in Trump's GA Indictment

Trevian C. Kutti, a former publicist of Kanye West and R. Kelly, is among the 18 associates who have been indicted regarding the 2020 attempted illegal overturning of Donald Trump’s election loss. On Monday (August 14), Kutti was named by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis following a two-year investigation, with charges that include racketeering, forgery, violating the oath of a public officer, false statements and additional offenses.

In the 41-count indictment, Kutti is alleged to have partaken in an election scheme in Georgia, where prosecutors claim that the former publicist met with election worker Ruby Freeman at a police precinct. Entering the conversation via speakerphone was Willie Lewis Floyd III, former director of Black Voices for Trump.

Prosecutors say that Kutti first presented herself as a helpful resource to Freeman, before allegedly pressuring her to falsely confess to election fraud. Kutti is said to have visited Freeman at the request of a “high-profile individual,” whom she didn’t identify, before instructing Freeman to confess to voter-fraud allegations, “or people would come to her home in 48 hours, and she’d go to jail,” per Reuters in 2021.

Although West was a former friend of Trump, and nearly became his presidential running mate, the rapper, producer and business mogul claimed that Kutti was “not associated” with him at the time. However, the indictment claims that Kutti and Freeman’s conversation took place January 4, 2021, two months after West ended his presidential campaign. Kutti was first named as publicist and “West’s Director of Operations” in September 2018, around the time she ended her working relationship with R. Kelly.