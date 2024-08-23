First Look Friday: Denise Julia Wants to Take Her Music Global

Armed with sultry vocals and an eye for aesthetics, Denise Julia specializes in sensual, yearning R&B. Since emerging two years ago, that constellation of talents has helped her earn millions of streams as she’s become one of the most popular artists in the Philippines. Now, she’s looking to take her sound global.

She began part of that process with Sweet Nothings (Chapter 1), a project that laid bare her penchant for blending nostalgic sounds with the vibes of today. She’s continuing the process with a forthcoming new project, Sweet Nothings (Chapter 2). Preceded by “twin flames,” it’s an effort she hopes will accelerate her level up while promoting the region that raised her.

“I want to bring the Philippines to the world and for them to know for a fact that there is a Filipino pop star that's been able to reach people from different parts of the world while still maintaining her culture,” says the 22-year-old. For today’s First Look Friday,Okayplayer taps in with Denise Julia to learn about her career beginnings, her new project and more.

Okayplayer: You’ve dropped a new video for “twin flames,” and it’s pretty dope. How did you come up with the concept for the visual? Denise Julia: It was actually about a girl that I talked to for a week, and I'm a big astrology girly. I am a Pisces, so I was talking to a fellow Pisces, so that's where the twin thing came from. It was really looking in the mirror, so it ended up writing about that situation after ghosting the girl. That's how it came about. Cool. So let’s take it back to the beginning. When did you realize that you could really sing? Around grade six. Someone heard me sing in the bathroom or hallway when I thought I was alone. And they just came up to me like, “You have a really nice voice.” No one had ever heard me sing before and I'd never performed in front of anyone. So I started thinking, “Well maybe there's something there.” So I just continued from that point on. I’d imagine that was a real crazy moment. At what point did you actually start recording? I started writing around 13 years old. I only started recording the stuff I wrote when I was 18. So that's a very long time. I waited till I moved to college before I really started singing and being out there just because I was really shy. I started making covers. I started making my own songs once I turned 18, just because I felt like I wanted to break out of a shell and finally do something with the talent I had.