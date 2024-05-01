Five Nutrition Tips To Live Your Best Summer

With warmer temperatures hitting the majority of the U.S., we are all thinking about summer. Usually wellness culture talks about summer bodies, you won’t hear that from me. I’m here to talk about nutrition tips that will nourish your summer and fuel you so you can enjoy all the joys of warmer weather.

Get your sleep routine in check Longer daylight hours can encourage us to wake up earlier and go to bed later. While we may be doing more during the day, not having a sleep routine isn't doing us any favors. Sleep is a biological need, one that helps us regulate during the day and restore and repair at night. Sleep, specifically lack of sleep has been linked to increased stress, heart disease, and blood pressure. Finding and maintaining a sleep routine will pay your body back tenfold. When we are well rested we can better engage in the activities and nutrition routines that will make this summer the best ever.

Hydrate, hydrate and hydrate some more Adequate hydration is needed for many processes in the body including digestion, absorption and nutrient transport. A large majority of systems within the body rely on hydration to do their job correctly and survive. We get about 20 percent of our daily hydration from food, with most coming from produce that has a high water content. To find your individual water intake, multiply your body weight in pounds by .5 to get the amount of ounces you should consume daily. Add fruits like lemons, limes, and oranges to your water for an infusion with a twist.

Think about what plants you can add to your pattern of eating Plants are packed with nutrients and have antioxidant capabilities. Antioxidants have the possibility of helping to reduce oxidative stress within the body. Oxidative stress can be the result of free radical damage. The current research data suggests that patterns of eating that have a variety and abundance of plants in their whole and minimally processed forms with limited added sugars, salts, and synthetic or saturated fats help reduce the risk of developing chronic illnesses. Choose options that are accessible, affordable, and culturally relevant. And don’t shy away from frozen veggies and fruits. They can be an affordable way to add some plants in a pinch.

Up your fiber intake Fiber is found in fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts and seeds. Fiber has a number of components that pass through parts of the gastrointestinal tract undigested. This mechanism is helpful for the body because it impacts everything from blood pressure to brain health. Having a fiber-forward pattern on eating each day supports a healthy heart, level blood sugars, health cholesterol levels, brain health, digestive health, and more. The American Heart Association recommends 25-30 grams of fiber each day from food. Some options include rice and beans, roasted root vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and onions, or a veggie stir fry. All serve up fiber and flavor.