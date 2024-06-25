Caribbean-American Music Stars That Keep Shining Bright

Black music plays heavily into American culture, and part of that tradition began in the Caribbean islands. The region has a rich musical history all its own, and much of that has made its way into music from Caribbean American artists. With that in mind, for Caribbean American Heritage Month, it’s time to give some of our favorite artists their flowers.

Nicki Minaj

A rap icon, Nicki Minaj changed everything for women in hip-hop. Born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in Queens, NY, Nicki built up her reputation by releasing mixtapes. Then, she caught the eye of hip-hop legend Lil Wayne. Once Nicki joined his label, Young Money Entertainment, she took off in a major way. To date, she’s sold over 100 million records, with classic songs like “Moment 4 Life,” “Starships” and “Beez In The Trap” crystallizing her legacy as a legendary hitmaker. Among women, Nicki Minaj stands as perhaps the most commercially successful rapper of all time. Her presence has opened the door for countless women in the rap industry.

Busta Rhymes

No matter how you look at it, Busta Rhymes is a legend. Raised by his Jamaican parents, Busta first cut his teeth as a member of the rap group Leaders of the New School. Once the group broke up, he became a solo act and evolved into a one-of-one rap superstar. Busta’s intense energy, sharp technical skills, and sense of humor made him famous all over the world. He has five platinum albums , timeless hip-hop singles like “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and “What’s It Gonna Be” with Janet Jackson. Today, he stands as a rap elder statesman — a certified rap icon who’s a staunch supporter of hip-hop’s new school. With talent, loads of charisma and a genuine love of the game, he’s earned the love and adoration of multiple generations of rap fans.

Masego

Modernizing jazz for younger crowds is no easy feat, but Masego accomplished that and much more. In a childhood that saw him move frequently, the Jamaica-born jazz musician learned to play various instruments, including the drums, guitar, keyboards and most notably, the saxophone. Masego’s ability to blend his expressive vocals with his skills as a multi-instrumentalist led to his breakout 2017 single, “Tadow.” To date, the track has collected a platinum plaque and 500 million streams. With multiple acclaimed projects, Maesgo earned status as a respected contributor to Black music’s avant-garde.