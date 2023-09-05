From Diana Ross to Kendrick Lamar, the Stars Align for Beyoncé #BEYDAYLA Concert

The stars showed out for Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday on Monday night (September 4). At Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, the 32-time Grammy-winner held her third and final stop in Los Angeles (appropriately named #BEYDAYLA on social media) for the Renaissance World Tour. The show was opened by multi-genre DJ and producer Kaytranada, who remixed Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” during his Coachella set in April. On previous nights in LA, openers included DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, Offset, Coi Leray and Doechii.





Attending the show were Mariah Carey, Lizzo, Adele, Zendaya, Chris Rock, Kelly Rowland, Brandy, Justin Bieber, Yung Miami of the City Girls, Kerry Washington, Meghan Markle, Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson, and more that were among 60,000 guests. For BeyHive members, some who brought balloons to the show, exclusive ‘Virgo’s Groove’ t-shirts were available to purchase.































Making a surprise appearance was pop and R&B icon, Diana Ross, who sweetly sang “Happy Birthday” to Queen Bey. Ahead of performing “Flaws and All,” Knowles-Carter took a moment to thank the crowd, while visibly teary-eyed.



“My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry,” she said. “I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you.”

“I’m thankful for every tear, for every year. I’m thankful for my children. I’m thankful for my husband. I’m thankful for all the s*** we’ve been through. I’m thankful for my beautiful father who is here tonight; I thank you for his sacrifice, for his pain. I’m thankful for my mother, my beautiful queen. I’m thankful that we all have the ability to make lemonade out of our lemons.”

She continued, “I’m thankful for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson. I’m thankful for all of you guys who have been with me since 1997. I’m thankful for every flaw, for every stretch mark, every FUPA. I thank you that I’m here at f****** 42. I’m grateful for joy and I thank God. I thank you, God.”









Also joining Bey on stage was Kendrick Lamar for their “America Has A Problem” remix, which debuted in June. The two previously collaborated on 2019’s “Nile” and 2016’s “Freedom.”











At the show’s close, RWT dancers and crew brought out flowers and a cupcake for Bey, signing off on her LA shows and marking a new era for the iconic artist.