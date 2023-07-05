Music Generated With AI Will be Eligible for Grammys, AI Songwriting Will Not

The Grammy Awards are changing their rules for music created with artificial intelligence. According to Rolling Stone, the prestigious music awards organization, also known as the Recording Academy, AI-generated music was announced last month as eligible for Grammy categories. However, the new addition says that “a work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any category.”

Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason Jr. clarified the new rule to the Associated Press, also detailing that AI-generated music would not be nominated without a human touch.

Here’s the super easy, headline statement: AI, or music that contains AI-created elements, is absolutely eligible for entry and for consideration for Grammy nomination. Period. What’s not going to happen is we are not going to give a Grammy or Grammy nomination to the AI portion,” Mason told AP. “As long as the human is contributing in a more than de minimis amount, which to us means a meaningful way, they are and will always be considered for a nomination or a win.”

Furthermore, Mason says that artificial intelligence may not have a part in songwriting. “Conversely, if a song was sung by an actual human in the studio, and they did all the performing, but AI wrote the lyric or the track, the song would not be eligible in a composition or a songwriting category,” Mason stated.

“We don’t want to see technology replace human creativity,” he added. “We want to make sure technology is enhancing, embellishing, or additive to human creativity. So that’s why we took this particular stand in this award cycle.”

The new roll out comes as the artificial intelligence conversation continues in music, with some record labels accommodating to AI, while others have disapproved of it.