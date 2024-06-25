Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images. Photo illustration by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer.
How to Watch The 2024 NBA Draft
The NBA Draft is on tonight at 8 p.m. EST, here's how you can watch it without cable.
And just like that, the 2024 NBA Draft is here — or, almost. The annual draft will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST, and it will air exclusively on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch it:
- Go to YouTube TV’s official website.
- Choose the “Try It Free” option on the page
- Log in to your Gmail account. Make one if you don’t have one
- Sign in to YouTube using your Gmail account
- Once you’re on the YouTube page again, choose the “Start Free Trial” button
- Choose the plan with the best price for you. It includes a five-day free trial.
- Choose the “Next: Checkout” button.
- Input your payment information.
- Choose the “Start Membership” button to start a free five-day membership.
- Choose the ESPN channel on the day and time of the draft to watch it.
- Remember to cancel your membership after five days.
