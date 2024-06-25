ESC TO CLOSE

​Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images. Photo illustration by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer.
How to Watch The 2024 NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is on tonight at 8 p.m. EST, here's how you can watch it without cable.

And just like that, the 2024 NBA Draft is here — or, almost. The annual draft will take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST, and it will air exclusively on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch it:

  1. Go to YouTube TV’s official website.
  2. Choose the “Try It Free” option on the page
  3. Log in to your Gmail account. Make one if you don’t have one
  4. Sign in to YouTube using your Gmail account
  5. Once you’re on the YouTube page again, choose the “Start Free Trial” button
  6. Choose the plan with the best price for you. It includes a five-day free trial.
  7. Choose the “Next: Checkout” button.
  8. Input your payment information.
  9. Choose the “Start Membership” button to start a free five-day membership.
  10. Choose the ESPN channel on the day and time of the draft to watch it.
  11. Remember to cancel your membership after five days.
