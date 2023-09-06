Juicy J Recalls Will Smith Being Disappointed at Three 6 Mafia Winning Oscar Before Him

Will Smith gave Three 6 Mafia somewhat of a cold shoulder on the Memphis group’s Oscar night in 2006. Members Juicy J, DJ Paul and Cedric Coleman accepted golden statutes for winning the Best Original Song category at the 78th Academy Awards, with their Hustle & Flow anthem “Hard Out Here for A Pimp” being performed with actress Taraji P. Henson that evening.

"It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp" Wins Best Original Song | 78th Oscars (2006) www.youtube.com

But on podcast Allison Interviews, Juicy J recalled Smith’s disappointment with Three 6 Mafia winning an Oscar before him.

Juicy J Talks Mac Miller, Three 6 Mafia, Drug Culture, Black Hollywood, Mental Health youtu.be

“[Will Smith] ran up, he was like, ‘Man, I’m just mad ‘cause y’all got one before me,’” Juicy said. “It could’ve been a joke, but I don’t know him. First of all, when I seen him, I was like, ‘I grew up listening to your music, man. It’s an honor to meet you.’ And he shook my hand, but he was like, ‘Man, what the hell? Y’all got one before me?’”



The awkward conversation got even more uncomfortable, as it seems that Smith didn’t give Juicy or the group a congratulations.

“And like I said, he could have been joking. He’s a comedian too. But I didn’t take it like that because I’m thinking people are gonna be like, ‘Congratulations.’ But he didn’t say that,” the 48-year-old recalled.

Instead, the “Different Type of Time” rapper said that praise only came from white actors and filmmakers that evening.

“John Travolta walked up to me, Juicy said, ‘Congratulations,’” the 48-year-old remembered. “Steven Spielberg said, ‘Congratulations.’ George Clooney, which he had won one, he said, ‘Congratulations.’ A lot of those actors was like, ‘Congratulations.’ Nobody Black walked up to me and said, ‘Congratulations,’ that I can remember … But a lot of that stuff was kinda weird that night.”

Smith would ultimately win an Oscar for Best Actor 16 years later for his portrayal of Richard Williams in Venus and Serena Williams sports biopic, King Richard. However, the celebration was soured when earlier in the evening, Smith assaulted comedian and presenter Chris Rock for making distasteful jokes about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.