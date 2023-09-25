WGA Strike Ends As Hollywood Screenwriters & Studios Make Deal

All appears to be resolved between the Writers Guild of America and prominent Hollywood studios. On Sunday (September 24), after a 146-day strike, WGA reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, and NBCUniversal, the latter which represents parent company NBC News.

"WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP," the guild stated in an email to members. "This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days."

"We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership," the guild negotiating committee added.









On May 2, thousands of screenwriters went to the picket lines, after the WGA failed to agree to a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Although WGA picketing has been suspended, Hollywood actors are still on strike until their union, SAG-AFTRA, also makes a deal with studios. However, the groups share common demands, like higher base compensation, a larger cut of project residuals and firmer protections against the use of artificial intelligence.



“We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement, congratulating the WGA.

WGA members last went on strike in 2007, with disagreements over writers' salaries and other concerns. The strike lasted for 100 days, ending on February 12, 2008.

