Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times.
WGA Strike Ends As Hollywood Screenwriters & Studios Make Deal
An agreement was reached on Sunday between the Writers Guild of America and top Hollywood studios, marking and end to the stalemate in the WGA strikes.
All appears to be resolved between the Writers Guild of America and prominent Hollywood studios. On Sunday (September 24), after a 146-day strike, WGA reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents streaming services like Disney+, Netflix, Warner Bros. Discovery, and NBCUniversal, the latter which represents parent company NBC News.
"WGA has reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP," the guild stated in an email to members. "This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who joined us on the picket lines for over 146 days."
"We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership," the guild negotiating committee added.
The WGA and AMPTP have reached a tentative agreement. This was made possible by the enduring solidarity of WGA members and extraordinary support of our union siblings who stood with us for over 146 days. More details coming after contract language is finalized. #WGAStrike— Writers Guild of America West (@Writers Guild of America West) 1695609530
We did it. We have a tentative deal.\n\nOver the coming days, we'll discuss and vote on it, together, as a democratic union. But today, I want to thank every single WGA member, and every fellow worker who stood with us in solidarity. You made this possible. Thank you. #WGAStrong— Adam Conover (@Adam Conover) 1695608808
Black writers celebrating our historic WGA deal!!!! And also being very good looking!!!!— Kyra is (still) on strike #SAGStrong (@Kyra is (still) on strike #SAGStrong) 1695656043
On May 2, thousands of screenwriters went to the picket lines, after the WGA failed to agree to a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Although WGA picketing has been suspended, Hollywood actors are still on strike until their union, SAG-AFTRA, also makes a deal with studios. However, the groups share common demands, like higher base compensation, a larger cut of project residuals and firmer protections against the use of artificial intelligence.
“We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement, congratulating the WGA.
The SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee congratulates the WGA Negotiating Committee. \n\nA thread... \n\nTo our fellow union siblings who serve on the WGA Negotiating Committee, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on securing a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. \n\n1/4— SAG-AFTRA (@SAG-AFTRA) 1695617609
WGA members last went on strike in 2007, with disagreements over writers' salaries and other concerns. The strike lasted for 100 days, ending on February 12, 2008.