Second SAG-AFTRA Strike Authorized in Support of Video Game Actors

Video game actors are following Hollywood stars on the frontlines in the fight for fair pay. On Monday (September 25), video game voice actors and motion capture performers voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike against ten major companies, per Deadline. 34,687 SAG-AFTRA members cast ballots, with 98.32% in favor of launching the strike.

“It’s time for the video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement on this contract,” stated SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. “The result of this vote shows our membership understands the existential nature of these negotiations, and that the time is now for these companies — which are making billions of dollars and paying their CEOs lavishly — to give our performers an agreement that keeps performing in video games as a viable career.”

If the strike ensues, it doesn’t mean that voice actors will halt projects they’re currently working on. However, the union can allow a strike if negotiations aren’t met. Issues that voice actors are asking to reach an agreement upon include a retroactive 11% wage increase, protections against artificial intelligence technology and on-set medics to prevent on-set hazards and injury for performance capture.

Companies named in the potential strike include Activision, Disney, Electronic Arts (EA), Epic Games, Take 2, and four additional firms.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement that reflects the important contributions of SAG-AFTRA-represented performers in video games,” said Audrey Cooling, a representative for video game companies. “We have reached tentative agreements on over half of the proposals and are optimistic we can find a resolution at the bargaining table."

On Monday, the WGA strike ended after 146-days, marking a tentative deal between Hollywood screenwriters and notable studios.