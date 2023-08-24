Travis Scott, Burna Boy & More Gave Dave Chappelle An MSG Birthday Celebration

Dave Chappelle had some special engagements lined up at Madison Square Garden in time for his 50th birthday on Thursday (August 24). Per The New York Post, on Tuesday (August 22), Chappelle was joined by surprise guests Travis Scott and Burna Boy in a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” while attendees also serenaded the D.C.-born comedian.

Opening for Chappelle were veteran comics Jeff Ross, Shane Gillis, George Wallace, Aziz Ansari, and Donnell Rawlings, some of whom performed at Chappelle’s cornfield stand-up shows in Yellow Springs, Ohio.





Chappelle appeared on “Parasail” from Scott’s new album, Utopia, which released July 28. Also featuring Yung Lean, the track debuted at No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100 on the chart dated August 12. “Parasail” marked Chappelle’s first Hot 100 entry, although his albums Sticks & Stones and 8:46 have charted before. Utopia also debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 with 496,000 equivalent album units earned.

Travis Scott - PARASAIL (Official Audio) ft. Yung Lean, Dave Chappelle www.youtube.com

The night after Scott and Burna’s appearance, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Jeff Ross, Luenell and Earthquake took the stage ahead of Chappelle, while performers included The Roots, Nas, De La Soul, and Ludacris.



Following his run at MSG, which continues on Friday (August 25) and Saturday (August 26), Chappelle will embark on the Virgo season appropriate It’s a Celebration B***** Tour. Beginning September 8 at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Chappelle will have nine additional stops in Detroit, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago, and more. In December, Chappelle will have a three-night residency at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.