TLC Is Working on a Broadway Musical With Team Behind ‘Hamilton’

Six years since their last album, TLC has more music up their sleeves. On Sunday (September 17), surviving group members Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas spoke during a ‘90s Con panel Tampa Convention Center in Florida, where they announced the forthcoming projects.

“We’re working on a Broadway play,” Watkins said, per PEOPLE.

Thomas added that the Hamilton team will be assisting with the musical, although its opening date wasn’t shared. “The cool thing, we do have a lot of people that worked on Hamilton working with us for ours,” Thomas added.

Watkins then added that fans could look forward to more music following their eponymous fifth album, which released in 2017 and marked the group’s comeback after the death of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. “That means we’ll have music for the play, and a TV show we can’t talk about,” Watkins said.

From June to July, TLC co-headlined the Hot Summer Nights Tour with Shaggy, joined by special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston. Also in the summer, the group released Lifetime documentary TLC Forever, chronicling their path to becoming one of the highest-selling girl groups of all time, and public fallout with former label LaFace Records.

Ten years prior, VH1 released an autobiographical film about the trio titled CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, starring Drew Sidora (Watkins), Keke Palmer (Thomas) and Niatia "Lil Mama" Kirkland (Lopes). In 2005, Watkins and Thomas hosted UPN reality television series R U the Girl, where the two searched for Lopes’ temporary replacement member, with finalist O'so Krispie taking home the win.